FBI investigating incident at Lincoln daycare facility

Lincoln Police are currently assisting the FBI in an investigation into an incident at a daycare facility in Lincoln.

Lincoln Police said they are assisting the FBI with the investigation at Playful Painters, located at 630 N Cotner Boulevard, near Gateway Mall.

LPD did not provide any additional information, but when calling the field office for the FBI in Omaha, a voice answering service included a prompt for family members calling about "an incident at a daycare facility in Lincoln."

According to state records, Playful Painters is a 24 hour, 7 days a week daycare with a maximum capacity of 68 children.

A tip came from a concerned parent on Wednesday saying state officials were at the facility and unable to give any information.

We will continue to investigate this situation and will provide more information when it becomes available.