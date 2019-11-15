FDA: Dollar Tree selling ‘potentially unsafe drugs’

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned that Dollar Tree may be selling "potentially unsafe drugs" and cosmetics.

In a Nov. 6 letter to the retailer, the FDA cited Chinese manufacturers that didn't test products. It also mentioned a facility where rodent feces were found.

According to the agency, between 2016 and this year, Dollar Tree was notified of warning letters sent to manufacturers the company has relationships with.

A company executive said in a statement to CNBC that the drugs the FDA mentions are products that are applied to the body, not ingested.

The executive said in the statement Dollar Tree is committed to customer safety and plans to meet with the FDA soon.

The FDA has instructed Dollar tree to respond to the letter within 15 days and to detail what they've done to address their violations.

