FEMA inspects Spencer Dam

Not much is left of the Spencer Dam. Floodwaters and ice tore through the area in March and took a lot of the dam with them. On Thursday, FEMA inspectors visited the dam and took the first step toward possible repairs.

"They shut down just before the event happened, but it was operating the day of the disaster so it was still producing power," FEMA Program Delivery Manager Ed Sloan said.

Sloan and a team of FEMA inspectors looked at all aspects of the Spencer Dam. Mechanical, electrical, environmental, and historical preservation specialists were on hand. They assessed damage and are trying to figure out the next step.

"We're really trying to document what's here existing and to look at the current conditions," Sloan said.

Their report will determine how much funding will be allocated to fix the dam. But first, FEMA and NPPD — the company that operated the dam — have to determine if it’s even worth rebuilding.

"In the next 60 days, we will determine what the process will be moving forward," Sloan said. "Whether they're going to rebuild the dam or return the dam to natural river flow and remove the facilities here."

The dam provided three-point-three megawatts of power to NPPD’s grid. If they decide to rebuild, the old dam’s age could complicate things.

"Unfortunately this plant was designed in 1927 so it wasn't designed to take the flood levels that occurred in the river," Sloan said.

Sloan said rebuilding would require the old facility to be removed so a new one that meets today’s standards could be built in its place.

In perhaps a cruel bit of irony though, there’s not much left to remove as floods washed much of the dam down-river.