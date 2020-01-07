Facebook bans deepfakes in fight against online manipulation

Facebook says it’s banning “deepfake” videos as it steps up efforts to fight online manipulation.

The social network said Monday it’s beefing up its policies to remove the the false but realistic clips created with artificial intelligence.

The company said the new rules won’t include parody or satire, or clips edited just to change the order of words.

The exceptions underscore the balancing act Facebook faces as it struggles to stop the spread of online misinformation and “fake news” while also respecting free speech.

Experts welcomed the move but warned it remains to be seen how effectively altered videos can be detected.

