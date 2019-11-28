Facebook functioning again after Thanksgiving morning outage

Social media giant Facebook experienced an outage on Thanksgiving morning.

According to DownDetector, outages first became reported around 9 a.m. E.T. Shortly before noon, the platform began functioning again.

Users had complained of not being able to access the home page, load a complete profile, and a malfunctioning refresh feature.

The problem seems to have affected by the mobile app and the desktop website. It is unclear whether or not the outage spread to Instagram, which also falls under Facebook’s umbrella.

