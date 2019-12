An LES spokesperson told 10/11 NOW an underground cable failed Wednesday evening, leaving more than 900 customers in the dark.

The outage happened just after 8:30 p.m. affecting people from 66th to 84th Streets and Adams to Cornhusker Highway. At the peak of the outage 910 customers were without power in northeast Lincoln.

As of 9:25 p.m. the spokesperson said crews were minutes from having power restored.