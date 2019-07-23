Fairbury Rural Fire responds to dumpster fire Tuesday afternoon

The Fairbury Rural Fire District was dispatched to a dumpster fire in Fairbury on Tuesday afternoon. The call came in just after 2:30.

Fire crews arrived at a residence at 1322 Tilden St. on the west end of Fairbury - just to the south of U.S. Highway 136.

The dumpster contained mostly scrap iron, but resting on top was a white Dodge Dakota pickup with flames coming out the bottom. Crews had the blaze out within minutes of arrival.

The fire was contained to the dumpster, and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It's also unknown if the pickup had any fuel left in its tank when it ignited.

Fairbury fire chief Kenny Krause says the truck was going to be recycled, and was placed in the dumpster with a payloader.