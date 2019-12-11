Fairbury man accused of threatening city officials with ax

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Fairbury City Offices stating that a male subject who they identified as Gerald Meyer had walked into their office with an axe and a crowbar, making threats, looking for city officials.

When he discovered that they were not there he then stated that he was going to go to the Jefferson County Courthouse to find one of the County Officials there.

Deputies looked for the individual identified as Gerald Meyer, and he was eventually located at the corner of 5th and E St. in Fairbury Nebraska. Meyer was armed with a crowbar and an axe. Deputies approached Meyer and a Taser was deployed twice due to Meyer not following the commands of the Deputies.

Upon Meyer being taken into custody, he threw his own blood into the face of one of the responding deputies hitting the Deputy in the eye.

Meyer was charged with Terroristic Threats, Assault on a Police Officer with Bodily Fluid, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

Meyer remains in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

