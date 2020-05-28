Fairbury teenager faces felony charges after repeatedly shooting a man

A Fairbury teenager is facing three felony charges after being accused of shooting a man multiple times.

Police say Jake Gonzalez, a 17-year-old, repeatedly shot a 31-year-old man, later identified as Lance Powers. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Monday, May 18 at a house located in the 1000 block of 4th Street.

Authorities say Gonzalez fled the scene and was later found in Lincoln.

The Jefferson County Sherrif's Office has not officially named Gonzalez as the suspect but say the charges and location match the crime's description.

After being shot, Powers was flown by a medical helicopter to a Lincoln Hospital.

Gonzalez is being charged with first-degree assault and two weapons charges.

Gonzalez’s bond is set at $500,000.

He is scheduled to appear at a hearing in Jefferson County Court on June 3.