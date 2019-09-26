Fall in Nebraska brings some of the best weather to go hunting and fishing

Saturday, September 28, 2019, is National Hunting and Fishing Day. Nebraskans all over the state are getting ready for their big kill or catch.

Saturday is National Hunting and Fishing Day. Nebraska Game and Parks says Holmes Lake is one of the best fishing spots in Lincoln.

With the season change bringing some of the best weather to our state, fishing experts say fall is also a good time to go fishing and hunting.

Games and Parks Fisheries Outreach Program Manager Daryl Bauer tells 10/11, "One theme that I commonly mention is Nebraska certainly is a place where “east” meets “west” and “north” meets “south”. Our state is in the middle of the country, middle of the continent, and has a great diversity of geography and climate. That means we have a diversity of habitats and diversity of fish and wildlife."

Daryl also mentions, "We have a variety of cold, cool, and warm-water fish in Nebraska, everything from brook trout to flathead catfish, a variety of species of sunfish to the king of freshwater sportfish, the muskellunge. We do not necessarily offer as much water as some of our neighboring states, but we offer diversity. Somewhere in Nebraska an angler can find good fishing for a variety of species of North American freshwater fish."

Nebraska is home to about 100 different species of fish. You can find more information on all of those fish, here.

Throughout the state, there's over 400 lakes and streams you can catch them in. One of those places is Holmes Lake. Daryl says, "Holmes Lake is a warm-water reservoir which is very common in southeast Nebraska; large-mouth bass, bluegill, crappie, and channel catfish are the most common species in that type of habitat." Here. is where you can find some of the top places to fish in Nebraska.

Being in a good location is one of the most important things in fishing, and so is having the right kind of bait. If you're a beginner and want to be prepared for your first fishing trip, you may want to visit here.