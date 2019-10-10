Fallbrook Farmers' Market: Pumpkin Festival postponed

Updated: Thu 3:51 PM, Oct 10, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- The Fallbrook Farmers' Market: Pumpkin Festival and Penny Carnival has been postponed due to poor weather on Thursday.

According to their Facebook page, the event has canceled due to unseasonably cold temperatures. The festival has been rescheduled to Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 