Families learn English together through literacy program offered at LPS

There is a group of Lincoln Public Schools students that we don't often talk about: the adults.

Yousif Zandinan is one of 214 people who participates in the Family Literacy Program across the district. He doesn't just visit his first-grade daughter in the classroom, he learns right along side her.

"When I see my children over here, they study, I'm excited and very happy because I know what happened for me in the past and I couldn't finish my school," Yousif said.

Yousif and his family are refugees from Iraq; they left to escape ISIS.

They came to the U.S. in November 2016. Back then, Yousif couldn't speak or understand a word of English.

"I would like to improve my English," Yousif said. "I would like helping people, not people helping me. I would like helping myself and then helping people."

Thanks to the Family Literacy Program, Yousif is a student at Aida's school, Prescott Elementary. He goes to school every day for 2 hours.

"They're coming because they want a better life for their children," Judy Bennett, an ESL instructor with the Family Literacy Program, said.

The Family Literacy Program runs throughout the school year - teaching English and other skills. It happens at 12 schools in the district.

"We know he's eager to learn and he's going to pass it on to his children," Peggy Newquist, Family Literacy Program Coordinator, said. "What we do here impacts generations to come."

LPS has been putting on this free program for 11 years and even offers free childcare for the parents.