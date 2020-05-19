Family asking the community to send their grandfather a birthday card

A Lincoln man is celebrating his 97th birthday in a few weeks and since his family can't visit him, they want to make sure he doesn't feel alone.

They're asking anyone who is able to send Al Zieg a card. His family said he's a father, grandfather and great-grandfather to several children who would normally visit him on his birthday or take him out to lunch.

He's also a World War Two veteran who normally likes to maintain his independence and get out to run errands or visit friends and family.

With COVID-19, he can't.

"Everybody is going through tough times right now," Rebecca Rager, Zieg's grandaughter said. "You can't see loved ones so we're trying to spread some cheer and get him smiling."

Zieg's birthday is on May 31st.

If you'd like to send him a card, address it to:

Al Zieg

C/O Gramercy Hill

6800 A Street

Lincoln, Nebraska 68510

The family asks that anyone who sends a card includes where they're sending it from so Zieg can see how far this message went.

