Family asks for cards for lincoln boys 8th birthday

For many celebrating a birthday signifies ringing in yet another year around the sun.

For one Lincoln boy a birthday means continuing to defy the odds and during a pandemic his family is asking for a little help.

Drew has had over 30 surgeries and countless hospital stays. His condition means he is immunocompromised and an ongoing pandemic can throw a wrench in party planning.

Drew will turn eight on Thursday but the road to where he is today has been anything but smooth.

"He has spina bifida and hydrocephalus which is something you have when you have spina bifida," said Charles Gosch, Drew's dad. "He has a wheelchair and a walker he gets around that way."

He has a house full of siblings to keep him entertained bur for the past month Drew has stayed mainly in the house.

"We haven't gone anywhere in a long time," said Gosch. "I usually go out by myself to get food. Kinda been a rough time for him."

For his birthday his family is putting out a call for cards and letters.

They hope the gesture will give him a little more fun on his birthday.

"He's had a number of surgeries and he's like the happiest kid you've ever seen in your life," said Gosch. "I mean hes just always smiling and happy to see somebody, he's never upset."

His dad says despite the surgeries and hardships Drew continues to be an outgoing kid.

As for things you could include in those letters Drew has likes, not unlike many other 7-year-olds like cartoons.

If you would like to send Drew a card for his birthday send it to this address: 5240 Holdrege Street Lincoln, NE 68504.