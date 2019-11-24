Family collects donations for those spending Christmas in the NICU

This Christmas, one Lincoln family wants to make sure every family spending the holiday at a neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, feels they are loved and supported.

This, after their own experience two years ago.

The family says it was two years ago when they were living out of state when they unexpectedly had their daughter two months early.

"It was probably the worst thing I have ever had to go through,” said Lara Kibler.

A week later was Christmas and they realized they hadn't gotten a present.

So at last minute, they went to a convenience store to get a toy.

When they returned to the hospital room, they were surprised.

"We came back to our room, and someone had left a care package for us. A little hat, and a little ornament,” said Kibler.

Just these little items meant so much to the Kibler family, now they hope to do the same for others, collecting supplies to put together for other NICU families.

“We want them to know people are thinking about them, people who understand what they're going through, they're not alone, and they're not the first people who have done this no matter how scary it is,” said Cory Kibler.

"Anything you can think of, anything someone in a hospital setting could use, toothbrush, toothpaste,” said Kibler.

Lara said they did the same thing last year, because they know first hand, how much it means.

Now it's something they plan on doing for years to come.

"We're really excited for Elliot to, our daughter Elliot, to see that, and grow up knowing this is just something she does,” said Kibler.

The family says last year they were able to give out 24 boxes to families in Lincoln hospitals, and their goal for this year is to be able to fill 50.

To donate, click here