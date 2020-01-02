Family creates "Little Free Pantry" in Lincoln

You may have seen Little Free Libraries in Lincoln, but now, there's a Little Free Pantry.

It's located on the corner of 26th and Garfield Streets in southeast Lincoln.

Michael Reinmiller said he got the idea after watching CBS This Morning.

"I just looked them up online and I thought, 'Why aren't I doing that?'" Reinmiller said. "That was my default question. 'Why aren't I doing that?'"

He enlisted the help of his family to make it happen.

"I looked up a bunch of pictures of them, sent them to my father-in-law and he's got a woodshop the size of Memorial Stadium, and about a month later he's backing in the driveway dropping this off," Reinmiller said.

The Little Free Pantry has been open since just before Christmas, and already, Reinmiller said he could tell it's well-used.

"It's funny, because I never see anybody at it, but every time I back out or leave or pull in, things are either added or taken away, and I'm like, 'I didn't put that in there,'" Reinmiller said.

His goal was to give families a more anonymous way of getting a helping hand.

"I feel like it's a little less invasive, whereas if I go to a place I have to prove what I make a year and tell them my name and all that stuff," Reinmiller said. "This way, I can sneak over and grab some rice because my kids are hungry."

It's a feeling he said we can all relate to.

"It's hard to be proud when you're hungry," Reinmiller said. "There have been times in my life where I'm like, 'Oh, the cupboards are a bit echoey,' so it's cool to kind of be able to facilitate at least."

Right now, there are only dry, boxed foods like spaghetti noodles, Rice-A-Roni and cereal in the Little Free Pantry, but as soon as it's warmer, Reinmiller said he hopes to add other things, like canned goods, to the shelves.

If you would like to donate, Reinmiller said the best way is to just drop off food directly at the Little Free Pantry.

Reinmiller is working to add his pantry to a nationwide map of pantry locations. There are some in Omaha as well.

"I hope people see this and continue to do this all across Lincoln," Reinmiller said. "This isn't to take away from the Little Free Libraries, but this is to add another way to help people."