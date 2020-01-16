Family displaced from home after early morning garage fire in Lincoln

Lincoln Fire and Rescue has launched an investigation into a fire that broke out at a duplex in southeast Lincoln early Wednesday morning.

According to LFR Battalion Chief Bob Watton, the fire was contained to an attached garage near 52nd and Meredeth.

Watton said crews discovered heavy smoke from the garage and home upon arriving on scene. He said firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames.

Watton said no one was injured. But extensive smoke damage to the duplex displaced two adults, two children and a dog.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday morning.

