Family donates thousands of toys in late son's honor

Every year, an estimated 300,000 children will be diagnosed with cancer. One out of every eight won't survive.

The Brestel family donated 1,092 gifts this year in honor of their son Josh. (Source: KOLN)

One Lincoln family is honoring their son's memory by continuing to do what he loved: celebrate birthdays.

Josh Brestel was diagnosed with Wilm's Tumor, a cancer that affects the kidneys, when he was just three years old. He died just twelve days before his fifth birthday.

"Josh would have been twenty on December 13th, he passed away on December 1st, 2004," said Diane Brestel, Josh's mom.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the Brestel's continue to have birthday parties for Josh.

"Josh loved birthdays," said his sister, Jess. "One time, it was my birthday, and he had spent all day in treatment and was still super sick, but we still had to stop and get Spongebob party hats and Spongebob party favors to celebrate my birthday."

For fifteen years, the family has had a toy drive for Josh's birthday. They eat cake, release balloons and collect presents.

"When a family loses a child, the greatest fear is that he will be forgotten or she will be forgotten," said Josh's dad, Steve. "This is a way to keep him alive in our hearts and in everybody's hearts."

Once all the toys have been collected, the Brestel family takes them to both CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln and Children's Hospital in Omaha.

This year, they collected 1,092 toys. Each one has a sticker that says, "Donated in Memory of Josh Brestel."

The toy drive is always safari-themed, so many toys are Josh's favorite animal.

"Before, we could never find elephants for him, and since he's died, it seems like elephants are everywhere and we kind of take that as our little sign," Jess said.

All those toys require a special delivery.

"They used to come in a van, and the van worked well, now they have to rent a U-Haul," said Donna Hammack, Chief Development Officer for CHI Health St. Elizabeth. "It's like, 'Wow, the Brestel's have done it again!'"

One thing Josh also loved is going to Applebee's after treatment, so after they deliver gifts, the Brestel family goes to eat at his favorite restaurant.

Over the 15 years, the family estimates they have donated over 11,000 toys and 10,000 gift cards.