Family, friends surprise 3-year-old with post-op parade

A Lincoln family is getting creative with showing their support for a loved one who just went through tonsil surgery. The surgery was supposed to happen in March but COVID-19 restrictions pushed it off.

Three year old Clara Shutts was suppose to get her tonsils out two months ago. Her family and friends would have been by her side during the process but social distancing has stopped that until Saturday.

Family and daycare friends filled their cars and drove by Clara’s house in her own personal parade organized by her aunt and grandmother.

"You definitely have to be creative and this was a way to do it," said Stacey Shutts, Clara's mom. "I would have never guessed that my family would have come up with something like this.”

Clara had been dealing with enlarged tonsils, and showing signs and symptoms of snoring and sleep apnea according to her mother. This family usually sees each other 4-5 times a week - but instead they've gone weeks without seeing each other.

"I think that's been the hardest thing as a grandparent to not be able to see your emotions and be able to hug your granddaughters and show them affection," said Renee Iverson, Clara's grandmother.

"We wanted to do something fun for her we usually just go and see her and bring her presents, but with COVID-19 (restrictions) we had to get creative," Jodi Marshall, Clara's aunt

Even though it's not how the family envisioned a post-op surprise, this one might be even more personal.

"It's hard not to get emotional in a time like this when there is a lot going on, and we just have to stay positive and seeing the positivity,” said Stacey Shutts. “This is something she's going to be talking about for a long time after this."

Stacey Shutts is a teacher and Jodi Marshall is a nurse. They said social distancing is valuable, but also finding ways to meet with loved ones will help make these difficult times easier.

