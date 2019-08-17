Family honors mother with memorial bag tournament

A bags tournament is just one way the Kilpatrick family keeps the memory of their mother alive. The way the tournament has grown honors their mom even more.

Chad Kilpatrick tosses a bag at his mother's memorial event.

There aren’t a lot of reasons you could probably think of that would compel grown-ups to deck out in costumes and play bags. But for Carla Kilpatrick? Her family says it’s the least they can do.

"Her two boys were her life,” said John Kilpatrick, Carla’s husband. “She would do anything for them."

In the backyard of a house on Sumner Street friends and loved ones gather to remember Carla by playing cornhole.

Carla passed away in 2011 at the age of 51 from breast cancer. The Carla Kilpatrick Memorial Bags Tournament is one way her family thought they could remember her spirit.

"She was pretty special,” said Chad Kilpatrick, Carla’s son. “She was someone that was always there for my brother and I, but also more-so even there for our friends... She made people feel better."

This year marks the 8th year since Carla died. The first tournament in 2011 was small, now the tournament is such a large size they have to bring in reinforcements.

"After four years we stopped letting people into our house and we got porta-potties,” Chad said.

It’s more than just remembering her, every year the group raises money. They are up to $15,000 in eight years. The proceeds have gone to various organizations, but now they go to a memorial foundation in Carla’s name.

“I love that we can contribute directly to the research,” said Marie Roscoe, Carla’s niece. “I love that it's in her honor, in her name. It feels much more personal."

Carla isn’t here, but for those who knew her and those who didn’t, her memory is alive and well in a backyard on Sumner Street.

"When you get good people together, good things happen," Chad said.

According to the family, Carla was a mother and friend to all, on a mission to make everyone feel better. This year Chad says they’ve raided over $4000 for the Carla Kilpatrick Memorial Breast Cancer Research Fund.