LFR: Cigarette likely to blame for fire that destroyed deck and displaced family

Lincoln Fire and Rescue rushed to a home near 39th and Everett Streets, just south of A Street, around 5 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a fire on the backside of a home.

Firefighters said only the deck caught fire and it didn't spread to the home.

The homeowner reported to firefighters that he was smoking on the deck prior to the fire, which caused roughly $50,000 in damages.

Firefighters say with Tuesday night's strong winds, that could have caused the fire to start.

All five people who live in the home are displaced. The Red Cross is helping the family.