Family of Crete mayor asks for support as Mayor Foster is placed on hospice

The city of Crete is more than a hometown for Mayor Roger Foster.

Mayor of Crete, Roger Foster, is facing a terminal cancer diagnosis.

"He loves it," Daniel Foster, Roger's brother said.

He poured nearly the last decade of his life into helping it flourish- even while fighting a tough fight against cancer.

"The community has prospered because of Roger Foster," Chief Steve Hensel with the Crete Police Department said.

Foster's been fighting stage four lung cancer for more than a year, and his brother told 10/11 Now Monday, that fight is coming to an end.

"It's hard to know for sure (how much time he has left) but it's progressing quickly," Daniel said.

Now, nearly nine years after Foster stepped up to start helping Crete, his family is asking the community to help Roger. They've started a GoFundMe to help pay for the costs of the hospice facility and other medical expenses.

"So he can go home to the lord with peace knowing Julie is taken care of," Daniel said. "I don't think there's a better gift for him than that."

The fundraiser has already raised nearly $8,000.

Daniel said the support so far has been incredible, and its telling of how much Roger cares about the Crete community. He said that's why it was worth it to run for re-election while facing a terminal cancer diagnosis.

"He wanted to leave it in a way to keep it moving forward," Daniel said.

While leaving a rich history behind him.

Roger got involved in local politics after his daughter Alexa died in a tragic accident. Daniel said the third grader was playing at Tuxedo Park in Crete when she went into the bathroom to fill a water gun at the sink. While she was in the bathroom a cement block collapsed on her. She didn't survive.

This led Roger and his wife Julie to fight for stronger regulations around building safety in structures like this, and even passed legislation surrounding the issue.

Then, Roger ran for mayor of Crete in 2010 and has served ever since.

Hensel said Roger's been instrumental in improving how the city's government operates, embracing Crete's diverse culture and embracing the history within the city's park.

"As his time on earth passes, his legacy is going to live on," Hensel said.

To donate to the family's GoFundMe, click "here."

The president of Crete's city council, David Bauer, is currently acting mayor.