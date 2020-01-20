Teen with Alopecia hopes to follow cheer dreams

For 11-year-old Jaycee King, cheer is what makes her feel confident and strong despite the autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with at 18 months old.

(Source: Abbie Petersen)

And with her team now going to Florida to compete, her mom says she wants to make sure that can happen.

Performing on the pink and black mat at Cheer Express is where Jaycee feels at home.

"It makes me feel confident because I feel like I fit in, even though I am bald," Jaycee said.

"She has Alopecia Universalis, which means she is completely bald, so she is head to toe," said Nicole King, Jaycee's mom.

On the mat, Jaycee has special headband bows. The 11-year-old jumps, flips and works hard just like her teammates at Cheer Express.

Nicole King said everyone they've met through cheerleading has been accepting and encouraging.

"They take pictures with her, she has a ton of friends it is just so amazing she has all of this support from girls at cheerleading," Nicole said.

This year, her Cheer Express team got a bid to compete at Walt Disney World in Florida. Nicole said as a mother, all she wants to do is make her daughter happy.

"It's a huge expense, and I am on disability, so it is not something that is going to be easy for us to do," said Nicole.

Now Jaycee's family is asking for help to get her there, raising money to ensure her daughter can follow her dreams.

Jaycee's mom said they're hoping to raise $2,500. If they get more than that, they'll donate the rest to the Children's Alopecia Project to help other kids with Alopecia.

