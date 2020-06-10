Family searching for missing puppy after Monday morning crash

Mark Bixler was delivering papers in eastern Lancaster County Monday when he got into a rollover crash. Now, he's waiting for surgery in the hospital, and his family is on the lookout for 1 of the 2 dogs that was in the car with him at the time.

Mark Bixler, holding his grandchild. Bixler was in a rollover crash Monday night.

"I first got the call at 5 am on Monday morning notifying me that my dad had been in a serious accident and had been life-flighted to Bryan," said Jennifer Crisp, Bixler's daughter.

Crisp has been out to this stretch of road 3 times since the accident. She said it doesn't get easier. Bixler is recovering from serious injuries.

"Severe trauma brain bleed... fractured his skull... tore something in his shoulder, both of his ankles are fractured, one needs surgery. He has a burst in his spine," said Crisp.

Bixler regularly brought his dogs, Gage and Delylah, on his delivery route. But Delylah, a pitbull-terrier mix, is special to Bixler. Both Gage and Delylah were with him at the time of the crash.

"When he got this puppy, it lit up his world," said Crisp. "It was like having a child all over again."

Erin Heskett, Bixler's girlfriend, called Gage a true road-dog. They found him near the scene of the accident almost immediately. But Delylah had taken off.

"Our six-month old puppy, Delylah, has yet to be recovered," said Heskett.

Since Monday, it's been a constant search for the puppy.

"We scoured everything you can see this way, and that way," said Heskett. "We checked everywhere in a mile radius, went to all the properties, handed out flyers."

Heskett and others searched the tall grass and trees nearby, but found no signs of Delylah.

"We just, we need to get this puppy back, she is our baby," said Heskett.

At a terrible time like this, finding Delylah would be a symbol of hope for Bixler's family.

"She was always by his side," said Crisp. "Getting her back would mean more than anything besides his recovery."

Crisp and Heskett said if you know anything about Delylah, or her location, you can reach out to them on Facebook. A GoFundMe for the vet bills, and reward for finding Delylah has been made. A GoFundMe for Mark Bixler's medical bills, and family can be found here.