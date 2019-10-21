Family supports Halloween blue bucket campaign to raise awareness for autism

You might see more trick-or-treaters carrying blue buckets around the Tri-Cities this Halloween as part of a new campaign to raise awareness for kids and teens who have autism.

Enoch Tryon will carry a blue Halloween bucket this year. It's part of a national campaign to make people aware of trick-or-treaters who have autism and are nonverbal. (Source: Kelsey Dickeson, KSNB)

Enoch Tryon, a first grader from Hastings, will be one of them.

Doctors diagnosed him with autism when he was five years old. Tryon is sensitive to things like light, sounds and smells.

"There's so much of that that puts him off center," said Willie Tryon, Enoch's dad. "That then translates into he also is non-verbal so he can't tell us, "hey. I'm having a hard time right now.""

That kind of sensory processing disorder can make days like Halloween difficult.

Tryon doesn't react or experience things the same way kids without autism do. Since he's nonverbal, Tryon doesn't think to say "trick-or-treat" or "thank you." Willie Tryon said he'll say it if prompted, but doesn't necessarily understand why he's saying it.

That's where the blue Halloween bucket comes in. Autism isn't something most people can physically see. The bucket alerts candy givers the trick-or-treater has autism and is nonverbal.

"I love the idea that my son will be able to go to a house that understands that he's going to act different, and that they're going to adjust to that instead of making him something he's not," Willie Tryon said.

Despite the positive intentions behind the campaign, some feel it actually excludes people who have autism by putting them into a different category.

The Tyrons said they don't see it that way.

"The fact that people care enough about people like my son having a good and positive Halloween experience to where they're like, "hey. let's try this." I'm for it," said Haley Tryon, Enoch's mom.

Kids don't have to carry a bucket to be part of the campaign, just something blue.

For people who don't have a blue bucket, or don't want to purchase one, the Tyrons have another solution.

They've purchased about 500 stickers with a puzzle piece design to represent autism. They said people can stick it on their buckets or costumes as another way to raise awareness.

Those stickers are available at Special Scoops Ice Cream Parlor. You can also get one after Forge Church's Sunday service at the Hastings Museum.

If you have a child with special needs and need help finding resources, the Tyrons said they'd love to help.

You can email them at haley.tryon@gmail.com.

