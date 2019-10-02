Fan Information for Saturday’s football and volleyball games

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the Nebraska volleyball match on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Wisconsin at the Bob Devaney Sports Center to avoid potential traffic and parking issues.

Nebraska football hosts Northwestern on Saturday at 3 p.m., and post-game football traffic is expected to peak in the hour leading up to the 7 p.m. volleyball match. Fans who are attending both games, and also have a volleyball season parking permit, are advised walking from Memorial Stadium to the Devaney Center after the football game may be the fastest option.

Doors to the Devaney Center will open at 5:30 p.m., and the football game will be televised on the concourse TVs at the Devaney Center.

A few parking rules will be in effect on Saturday at the Devaney Center/Innovation campus:

-Volleyball donor parking permit holders will be able to park in their lot at any point after 6 a.m. with their volleyball permit, and there will be no cashier fee.

-Volleyball public parking spaces and handicap parking in Lots 52 and 58 will not be cashiered to the general public until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

-Football fans who would generally cashier to park at the Devaney Center/Innovation Campus will not be permitted to do so for this football game. Volleyball fans who plan to cashier park for football and know they will walk back over to the volleyball match afterward will not be able to cashier on the Devaney Center/Innovation campus lots until 4 p.m.

-Beginning at 4 p.m., the cashiered fee for volleyball lots will be $7.

