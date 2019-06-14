Fans gearing up for the College World Series

The opening ceremonies are wrapping up and next up it's time to play ball, but there are some do's and don’ts for fans heading up to the College World Series.

The College World Series was filled with opening ceremonies, a fan fest and finishes with never before seen fireworks Friday.

Before the games start Saturday there are a few things you need to know.

There are two games slated for Saturday Texas Tech and Michigan at 1:00 p.m. followed by Arkansas and Florida State at 6:00 p.m.

If you're hoping to catch a foul ball don't be upset if it's not completely white crews worked to dirty the balls, so they aren't as slippery when they're brand new.

The Better Business Bureau is also cautioning ticket buyers on where they get tickets.

If you use a secondary website they could be fake..

The BBB encourages you to find tickets on the NCAA’s website or at TD Ameritrade Park, and to pay with a credit card since it offers protection and potential reimbursement.

A clear, and small, bag policy will also be in effect.

Clutch-sized purses can't be larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches.

Diaper bags must also be clear, one-gallon, clear plastic freezer bags are allowed.

Medical exceptions will be made.

You're also allowed to bring in an empty clear water bottle.

As for security expect a lot of it. Gates open two hours before games.

Parking lots open at 8 a.m. for all game days.

