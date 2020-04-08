Farmer's beloved goats, sheep tell of a nation's small business struggles

While hundreds of thousands of small business owners across the country anxiously await a loan from the federal pandemic relief fund, one small farm in Iowa is just hoping to hang on.

“There’s no one here, nobody comes out,” said Janna Feldman.

Janna and her husband own Doe’s and Diva’s Dairy in Honey Creek, Iowa.

They make and sell everything from award-winning cheeses to hand soaps, all sourced by their much-loved goats and sheep.

“We have an entire supply of soaps that are fabulous the COVID, to wash with,” said Feldman. “We also have cheese, everyone needs cheese, but we’re just not getting anyone out.’

The furry-faced newborn goats usually draw in crowds come springtime, but not this year.

“We make the bulk of our income during the spring with our tours and our classes and our yoga,” said Feldman. “We were doing yoga (baby goats, sheep) and all of that is gone.’”

For the Feldman’s farm, it’s two years in a row. Floodwaters cut off business last year and another crisis may be too much to take.

“It’s so uncertain at this point,” said Feldman, noting she’s worried about a loan coming through in time and whether it will be enough to keep them afloat.

“We just don’t know how viable we’re going to be by the time everything opens,” said Feldman.

In the meantime, the Feldman’s and their beloved animals, will be hoping for some visitors.

“We also continue doing what we’ve done all along which is to take care of our babies take care of or mamas and take care of our critters."

The government's $2 trillion stimulus package has about $350 billion set aside for small business loans. Owners have until June 30th to get an application in.