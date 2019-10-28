Farmers look to turn cow paunch into compost

A Few farmers found a way to take cow paunch and turn it into compost and are looking to turn it into a business.

Cow paunch turned into compost

Cow paunch is the material left in the stomach and intestines of slaughtered livestock. If the business gets off the ground it will be environmentally responsible, as less waste will go to the landfills. The creators of Smart Soil say it is a viable business for Nebraska as well as a sustainable revenue stream.

City officials toured the test plots today for turning cow paunch into compost.

"I think this product has great potential to be a great soil amendment and help out the city with JBS's waste and other waste we create, it should be good for the economy," said Dave Boehle, Howard County Commissioner.

The initial process takes just 21 days to convert to raw materials, then another three to four weeks to cure.

"It's like any recipe, the more you do the better it gets. The ph contents is helping us cook the material faster to have less of it on-site and it creates less odors," said Andrew Woitaszewski, Smart Soil.

The goal is to turn approximately 80,000 tons of waste into valuable compost every year. Another exciting part of the new venture is the community partnerships.

"Products that we can grind, keep them out of the landfill as their are not a lot of end users for cardboard and paper anyway," said Jeff Selden, Loop Central Landfill.

Nebraska has close to seven Million cattle, so they have an unlimited materials to work from. There will have a public hearing in December and if all goes well, Smart Soil will be the first paunch manure facility.