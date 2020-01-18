Fatal I-80 crash among 200 weather-related incidents Friday

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 Friday near Hershey. The fatal crash was among more than 200 weather-related incidents that troopers responded to Friday.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. CT Friday, a Ford Ranger pickup lost control while traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 164, near Hershey. The pickup, driven by Michael Krough, 57, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, crossed the median and struck a westbound semi. Krough was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured. Weather conditions were a factor in the crash.

That crash was one 55 that troopers responded to on Friday. Troopers also performed 121 motorist assists from Friday into Saturday morning and assisted other agencies with 30 additional incidents.

Another crash, which occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. CT Friday, resulted in the closure of eastbound lanes of I-80 for just over an hour near Kearney. A semi pulling double trailers lost control in icy conditions and overturned, blocking the eastbound lanes. Neither occupant of the semi was injured.

NSP continues to urge caution as temperatures are expected to stay near or below freezing for the next several days around much of the state. With the potential for refreezing on roadways, it is critical that motorists practice safe winter driving and never drive faster than conditions allow.

Should you become stranded during frigid temperatures, stay in your vehicle and call for help. Exposure in cold temperatures and extreme wind chills can become dangerous in a short time. Any motorist in need of assistance can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555. Emergencies should be reported to 911.