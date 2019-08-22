Deadly accident south of North Platte stops traffic

One person died in a car crash south of North Platte Thursday morning. The car driver collided with a semi and died at the scene. The semi driver is not seriously hurt. Officials say the car's driver was on the wrong side of the highway crossing the center line.

The Lincoln County Sheriff Chief Deputy, Roland Kramer, confirms a two-vehicle fatal accident around 7:05 a.m. shut down Highway 83. Kramer says the accident is near mile marker 69, on top of a hill. He says there is heavy fog in the area and drivers need to be very careful on the roads.

Traffic is diverted down Kaneb Road and Old Highway 83, plus Lone Star Road. Roads officials want people to know these roads are muddy and people need to drive slowly and with caution.

