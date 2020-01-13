Fatal car crash near Kenesaw Sunday afternoon

One person is dead after their vehicle rolled over on Highway 6 near Kenesaw Sunday.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle was driving westbound when the driver lost control and rolled into a ditch. The Adams County Sheriff's Department and Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident around 1:15 p.m. near mile marker 200 on Highway 6.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. He was identified as David Hasse, 19, of Minden.

The Sheriff's Office said icy roads and speed were contributing factors in the accident. They said the driver wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Next of kin has been notified.