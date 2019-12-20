Fatal crash at Blair High Road and Bennington Road

One person was killed in a two-vehicle traffic accident at Blair High Road and Bennington Road shortly before 8 o'clock Friday morning.

Based on the preliminary investigation authorities tell 6 News that a semi, carrying a cargo of chickens, was southbound on Highway 133 (Blair High Road).

The driver of a northbound Toyota Camry was turning west onto Highway 36 (Bennington Road) when the two vehicles collided.

Officials said the person killed was the driver of the Camry identified only as an adult male. He was the lone occupant of the car.

Southbound lanes of Blair High and westbound lanes of Bennington Road were shut down during the initial investigation.

Authorities tell 6 News they will look into who had the right-of-way. Based on initial findings, a yellow light was involved.