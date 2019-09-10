Fatal crash between SUV, semi in Jefferson County

One person was killed in an accident involving a semi truck and an SUV on Monday afternoon in Jefferson County.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 136 about two west of Jansen, and two miles east of Fairbury.

A semi hauling a flat-bed trailer filled with several pallets of bricks was traveling westbound, while a small, white SUV that appeared to be a GMC Bravada, was traveling east when the vehicles collided nearly head on.

Based on witness statements and the investigation made at the scene, the driver of the white SUV swerved into the westbound lane of traffic and was struck by the semi-tractor trailer.

Both vehicles came to rest on the south side of the road. The semi veered off in attempt to avoid the SUV and came to rest on top of a set of Union Pacific railroad tracks. Authorities say the tracks were damaged, but the extent of that damage is not known at this time.

The jaws of life had to be used to remove the driver of the SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Seatbelts were not in use in the SUV.

The driver of the semi suffered only minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The identity of both drivers has not been made public at this time, pending notification of family.

Highway 136 was closed for over seven hours Monday night.