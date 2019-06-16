Fatality Crash at South 27th and Old Cheney

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle crash Saturday. The crash occurred at the intersection of South 27th Street and Old Cheney Road at around 9:12 p.m.

According to officials, a Toyota Camry was traveling South on S. 27th Street and was attempting to make a left turn to travel east on Old Cheney Road. A motorcycle with one rider was traveling North on S. 27th Street also approaching the intersection in the inside lane.

The driver of the Camry stopped upon observing the motorcycle and the motorcycle rider laid the motorcycle down and became separated from it colliding with the Camry.

The motorcyclist, 27-year-old Logan Langner, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. There were no injuries to the occupants of the Camry.

Officials say Langner was wearing a DOT approved helmet and the driver the of the Camry was wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol or Drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. No citations have been issued at this time.

