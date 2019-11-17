Fatality after motorcycle crash on Highway 34

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Highway 34 and NW 48th Street on Sunday at around 3:45 p.m.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, a white car westbound on Highway 34 was almost at a stop on NW 48th street when a motorcycle rear-ended the vehicle. CPR was performed on the male motorcyclist, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nebraska State Patrol is currently redirecting traffic at the intersection.

According to NSP, this investigation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

