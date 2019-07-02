Father accused of leaving kids in hot car

A father was arrested after allegedly leaving his two children alone in a hot car in southwest Iowa.

He has been identified as 36-year-old Joseph Nelson.

Witnesses told police that they saw a 5-month-old girl and a 5-year-old boy in a car parked outside of a store Monday in Red Oak, Iowa. The car was turned off and one window was down.

The temperature outside was about 90 degrees and the witnesses saw them in the car for 10 to 15 minutes.

Nelson was arrested for two counts of child endangerment and a misdemeanor.