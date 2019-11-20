Father and son arrested for illegally hunting deer on college campus, police say

A father and son were arrested after police say they illegally hunted deer on the University of Houston-Clear Lake campus.

Police said they caught Shane Strickland, 39, and his son, Reed Strickland, 18, on Monday after someone reported seeing a deer blind and deer corn at an on-campus nature trail. Officers said they found the two men after they had just killed a deer with a crossbow.

About 9,000 students attend UHCL, and the rest of the campus is home to wildlife, like white-tailed deer. At dusk, they are out feeding, but they are off-limits to hunters.

Shane and Reed Strickland are out of jail on a $1,000 personal bond.

Shane Strickland's father talked to KTRK, and told a reporter that he was shocked about the arrest and apologized.

Campus police said Shane and Reed Strickland had no affiliation with the school and that faculty and students were not in danger.

