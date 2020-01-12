Father finds 2-month-old twins dead in cribs at NYC homeless shelter

Police in New York are investigating the deaths of infant twins, found unresponsive at a homeless shelter just hours after their father put them down for a nap.

Fraternal, 2-month-old twin siblings were found unconscious and unresponsive in their bassinets at the Landing Hotel in New York City. (Source: WABC/CNN)

A 2-month-old boy and his twin sister were pronounced dead Friday at a New York City hospital after their father says he found them unconscious and unresponsive in their bassinets that afternoon.

Witnesses watched as paramedics tried reviving the children but say their bodies were already limp, WCBS reports.

“They looked lifeless, and then, the color about their skin, it was – it didn’t seem like they were going to make it,” said Joseph Smith, who stays in the Landing Hotel shelter where the twins also lived.

The babies’ father says he had put them down for a nap around noon then left the room. When he checked on them three hours later, they were unresponsive.

Sources told WCBS there was no visible trauma to the twins’ bodies. Investigators found numerous pillows in the cribs, but it is unclear if that contributed to the deaths.

No charges have been filed and no arrests made.

The medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of the children’s deaths.

The Landing Hotel is a homeless shelter that houses about 170 families. City councilman Francisco Moya is calling for an investigation into security at the facility, saying there’s been three deaths in two months.

