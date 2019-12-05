Hickman father helps solve enticement case after daughter gets inappropriate messages

Mark Chauza, a Hickman man, was charged with enticing a child Wednesday after a months-long investigation that started when a father found inappropriate messages, allegedly from Chauza on his 13-year-old's phone.

According to court documents, the father found pornographic photos and videos from Chauza in his daughter's Instagram messages. He told police there were also messages from Chauza asking his daughter to send pornographic photos and videos of herself.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the father then created a fake Instagram account pretending to be an underage girl and started communicating with Chauza. During their conversations Chauza provided his phone number, and that's how police were able to track him down.

In October, a deputy with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office searched Chauza's home. According to court documents, Chauza admitted he had been communicating with a teen, and confessed he knew her age.

Chauza was arrested for the crime November 19.