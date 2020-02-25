Father of 5, NDCS caseworker remains hospitalized following assault

A father of five and a caseworker for the Nebraska Department of Corrections remains in critical condition after he was assaulted by an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary on Saturday.

According to a close friend, Santino Dut Akot was assaulted by an inmate on February 22 and remains in the hospital.

The friend told 10/11 NOW Akot works at NDCS as a caseworker.

According to the friend, Akot is a husband and father of five children who live in Uganda. Akot supports his family by working for NDCS, the friend said.

The friend added Akot remains in the hospital with significant facial injuries but is conscious.

According to NDCS, the assault occurred inside one of the housing units. A release by NDCS said a staff member, who the friend confirms is Akot, was punched in the head by an inmate causing him to fall unresponsive on the ground.

“The inmate continued his assault and at one point he took the staff member’s canister of oleoresin capsicum (OC) and sprayed him while the staff member was still lying on the ground,” the release states.

Inmates alerted other staff members of the situation. A second arriving staff member was also assaulted by the inmate but was able to spray him with his own canister of OC and the inmate was eventually restrained.

The second staff member received staples in his head and was released from the hospital.

It is unclear what prompted the attack, and the name of the inmate involved has not been released.

A Go Fund Me has been created to help Akot. To donate, click here.

The friend also told 10/11 NOW Akot came to the United States from Sudan in 2001 as a 'Lost Boy'. The 'Lost Boys' are a group of roughly 20,000 Sudanese children who were displaced following a civil war in Sudan.