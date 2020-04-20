Father, son assaulted and robbed in central Lincoln apartment

Lincoln Police said a 55-year-old man and his 17-year-old son were assaulted in their apartment early Saturday morning.

The man and his son reported two men in their 20s entered their home at 27th and P through an unlocked door shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Police said the two suspects punched the victims and demanded money.

The suspects ran away when the victims said they were going to call police.

Witnesses reported a third suspect was waiting outside the apartment.

According to police, the suspects did not get any money and the victims were not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information can call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.