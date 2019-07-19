Father, son, imprisoned for northeast Nebraska slaying

A father and son have been sentenced to prison for killing a man in northeast Nebraska's Cuming County.

Prosecutors say Derek Olson and his father, Jody Olson, killed 64-year-old Ernest Warnock on March 10, 2017, and burned his house in rural Rosalie.

Court records say Derek Olson was given 42 to 64 years at his sentencing Thursday in West Point. He'd pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and arson. His father was given 40 to 60 years in prison.

Two others involved already have been sentenced.

Becky Weitzenkamp, of Oakland, was given 18-20 years for being an accessory. Jenna Merrill, also of Oakland, was sentenced to two years in prison for being an accessory.

Prosecutors say the Olsons went to Warnock's home to retrieve property belonging to Weitzenkamp and a fight broke out. Prosecutors say Warnock stabbed Jody Olson in an arm before Derek Olson stabbed Warnock several times in the neck and head and hit him in the head with a hammer.

