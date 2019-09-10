Father, son killed in plane crash north of Valentine in South Dakota

A father and son killed were killed in plane crash north of Valentine in South Dakota on Sunday, September 8th.

Officials say they do not have a cause of the crash yet, and they do not know exactly when the Cessna 140 went down in the rolling prairie between St. Francis, South Dakota and North of Crookston, Nebraska.

Clint and his son Jed Vanderwey of north of Crookston died in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is looking for answers. Investigator Mike Hodges saying that preliminary findings will be posted in 5-7 days on the NTSB website, but it will take 1-3 years before a final report can be made.

