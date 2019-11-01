Father takes over his son's Grand Island classroom after tragedy

A Grand Island man who lost his son in October will now take over his classroom.

Grand Island Public Schools announced Friday that Senior High Assistant Principal Greg Morrow would be returning to the classroom to teach his late son's students.

“I am taking over my son’s classroom. I think it is the right thing for me to do at this time. It is my desire to return to the classroom, be closer to students and support my family,” Morrow said. “I want to thank the district for allowing me to do this.”

Blaine Morrow passed away October 7. He was a teacher at the Academies of Grand Island Senior High.

“We are trying to navigate this tragic situation as a school, as a district and as a community,” said Dr. Tawana Grover, GIPS Superintendent. “We thank Mr. Morrow for his continued service to GIPS students.”

Greg Morrow will start teaching high school social studies November 11.

Morrow's move will also mean a couple of other changes in the district. Current Walnut Middle School assistant principal Calvin Hubbard is moving to Grand Island Senior High as assistant principal. Julie Bruning, currently an SECL coach at Walnut, will move into the assistant principal position at Walnut.

GIPS expects the transition to be complete by the end of the first semester.