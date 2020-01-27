Federal child porn charges against Central City man

A Central City man accused of photographing a young girl's naked torso and vagina now faces federal child porn charges.

The U.S. Attorney announced Monday that Robert Keith Hopkins, 39, was indicted for production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Hall County court records indicate that an eight-year-old girl told investigators that Hopkins drove her to a county road just northwest of Grand Island in December. The girl claimed that Hopkins told her to pull her shirt down and then put stickers on her face and torso. He then took pictures of her on his cell phone. The girl said Hopkins then told her to pull her clothing and underwear away from her body and Hopkins then took pictures and video of her vagina area. The girl also told investigators that Hopkins said he kept these types of pictures in a secret folder in his cell phone.

If convicted in federal court of production of child pornography, Hopkins could get up to 30 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. A federal conviction for possession of child pornography carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

