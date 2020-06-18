Federal district judge puts pause on NPPD's R-Project

Nebraska Public Power is well aware of the demand for electricity for their customers. Spokesperson Mark Becker said Nebraska is an Ag state, and because of irrigation - running pivots - and the addition of air conditioner use and other electronic devices it is a heavy load.

Becker said NPPD is very concerned about the demand for electricity. And it is a concern that will eventually be addressed by a proposed 345,000-volt transmission line called the R-Project

The R-Project is why NPPD is working to build the 225-mile line from Gerald Gentleman, north to Thedford, and east to Holt County.

Becker said the project's completion is important because there is a real concern about the demand for electricity. He said NPPD wants a reliable system for customers.

But there is a delay.

On Wednesday Federal District Judge William Martinez's decision put a pause on Nebraska Public Powers' R-project. Now attorneys are sorting out what the judge wants from them to move forward.

NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent told customers and employees Thursday that the court agreed with the majority of the analysis by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

However, according to Kent, there are three "relatively narrow" items with which the court disagreed .

Now, attorneys on all sides are sorting out which items must be corrected before the Judge allows the "pause on the project" to resume.

Becker said the judgement did not involve any animals or plants. He said there are specific items needing addressed involving a segment of the Oregon and California Trail at O'Fallon's Bluff, the potential wind turbine development in Antelope County, and a portion involving the National Historic Preservation Act

Becker said NPPD is preparing with fencing, tree removal and entryways, but there is no physical construction of the R-Project happening yet.

Also, Becker says NPPD is following all other necessary steps to protect birds, plants, wildlife, and insects including the American Burying Beetle. He said, "We are doing everything we believe is the right thing to do."

Becker said NPPD wants to do everything in its power to bring electric reliability to customers. Saying the demand for electricity, especially during hot summers and high irrigation times, is a very real concern.

There is no time frame set for this "pause," to be resolved, but Becker says once everything is moving again, it will take at least two years to construct the R-Project which starts at Gerald Gentleman, goes north to Thedford, and east to Holt County. The total distance of the R-project is 225 miles.