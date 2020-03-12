Female STEM Professionals Are Going Purple

This Friday and Saturday, females in STEM professions across the globe will be sporting purple for the fifth annual #DressForSTEM event.

#DressForSTEM is a movement bringing awareness to the need for more women in science, technology, engineering, and math careers. In past years, #DressForSTEM has been held on March 14 in honor of Pi Day, a celebration on the mathematical constant, pi, which is used widely in STEM fields. Because Pi Day falls on a weekend this year, the fifth annual #DressForSTEM event has been expanded to include both Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14.

#DressForSTEM is the result of collaboration among female meteorologists and their desire to inspire girls to translate passion for STEM into higher education degrees and employment in STEM fields.

“We’re excited to highlight women in STEM for the fifth year in a row,” said event organizer, Julia Leopold. “Many women in STEM have been successfully breaking down gender barriers for future generations of female scientists. #DressForSTEM puts a spotlight on these positive role models.”

Women in STEM, and anyone else who would like to join in solidarity, are encouraged to wear purple on March 13 and March 14. You are also encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtag #DressForSTEM.