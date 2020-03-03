Female body recovered from pond near southeast edge of North Platte

The Lincoln County Dive Team pulled a female body from a pond just south of the Walmart Distribution Center in North Platte Tuesday morning.

Members of the North Platte Police Department and North Platte Fire Department were dispatched to the 3000 block of East State Farm Road for a potential drowning around 8:15 a.m. Upon arrival, first responders located a deceased female in a pond.

The victim was recovered by the Lincoln County Dive Team and an autopsy is pending. Authorities aren't releasing the age or identity of the victim until family can be notified. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 2 for updates on this developing story.