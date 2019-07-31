Fiance of Jessica Brandon sentenced to prison on drug charges

The fiancé of a woman murdered in Lincoln on July 31, 2018, was sentenced to 16-21 years in prison on Wednesday for drug charges.

Michael Robertson, 38, was sentenced for a number of drug charges he plead guilty to in May.

Robertson was the fiancé of Jessica Brandon, who was shot and killed during a home-invasion robbery last July.

After an investigation of the crime scene at 1950 Fairfield Street, multiple pounds of marijuana and $85,000 worth of cash and marijuana edibles were located.

According to court records, after the shooting took place, Robertson tried to hide the nearly three pounds of marijuana and cash before officers arrived on the scene.

It is believed the suspects in the shooting were there to steal the drugs.

Tawhyyne Patterson, Damon Williams, and Dante Williams all face charges of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

Ira Morrow is also facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, while William Boothe III is being charged with accessory after the fact.

